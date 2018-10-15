Endangered cranes to move through Oklahoma, wildlife department says

OKLAHOMA – One of the rarest birds in North America will be making its way through Oklahoma soon and biologists are asking for your help in tracking the migration path.

“Whooping cranes are a federally endangered bird, with slightly more than 500 birds in the entire wild flock,” said Matt Fullerton, endangered species biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “A majority of those birds will pass through Oklahoma on their return flight from Canada to South Texas.”

The wildlife department compiles sightings from wildlife enthusiasts each year to help the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service track the endangered birds as they pass through the state.

“Sightings can be shared online and off,” Fullerton said.

Most whooping cranes are reported in Oklahoma from mid-October through November. Sightings often come from western Oklahoma, typically east of Guymon and west of Interstate 35, according to the wildlife department.

If you see a whooping crane and would like to report it, click here.