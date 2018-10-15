× Homicide investigation underway after shooting victim dies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man died one week after he was shot in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 5, officers were called to OU Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim who drove himself to the hospital.

The victim, who was identified as 36-year-old Eugene Kotey, told investigators that he was shot while in his vehicle near N.E. 36th St. and Lincoln Blvd.

One week later, Kotey died from his injuries.

Authorities say they are investigating his death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.