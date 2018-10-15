Investigation underway into triple homicide, arson in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – An investigation is underway after three bodies, including a child, were found inside of a burning Tulsa home.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a house fire in north Tulsa.

FOX 23 reports when crews arrived, about 75 percent of the home was engulfed in flames, except for a back bedroom where crews found the body of Hosea Fletcher.

Firefighters then called police and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Two more bodies were found in the front of the home – one of them was a child.

“When you have a child, that is a definitely an innocent victim, no question, as well as the other two individuals that were inside of this house that were brutally killed, and you know, we just need someone to come forward in the community to just kind of help us out a little bit,” said Jason White with the Tulsa Police Department.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive.

The medical examiner will officially identify the bodies and their cause of deaths.