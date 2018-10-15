× Massive water main break shuts down roadway in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers in northwest Oklahoma City had to take a few different routes following a massive water main break.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a water main break along Meridian Ave., just south of Memorial Rd.

When authorities arrived on scene, they realized that hundreds of gallons of water were easily flowing out of the water main and into the streets.

Crews were forced to shut down eastbound Memorial Rd., near Martin Nature Park, in order to contain the water.

Click here to watch a live interactive traffic map.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.