× Medical marijuana business opens in Osage County town

FAIRFAX, Okla. — The owner of an Osage County storefront says the demand for medical marijuana plants has been overwhelming after selling the first legal product in September.

Scott Huffman is president of Wild Herb, LLC, which is a grower, processor, and dispensary located on Main Street in Fairfax, Oklahoma.

The building has been in his family for over 25 years, but Huffman says they started selling CBD products in April. They now sell medical marijuana seedlings starting at $50 a plant, with a discount for veterans.

“Seedling is a cutting from a plant. We try to get ours viable, so it’s a nice healthy plant so we put them in a one-gallon smart pot and they’re usually around 8 inches tall,” explained Huffman.

Huffman told News 4 typically, they receive upwards of 50 phone calls a day from people interested in buying plants.

“Phone calls, text messages, emails, Facebook messenger, personal account, business account,” he said. “We’re already sold out for the next weekend.”

Huffman says the goal is to help as many patients as possible.

Berdie ‘Charlene’ Wilson, who lives in Moore, says she has been forced to use a mixture of different treatments for pain management, including a neuro-stimulator, in the past.

“The wire is run to your spine and that’s where everything goes to work. It takes care of the pain and when you’re through, you turn it off. There was quite a bit to it,” Wilson told News 4.

Wilson now has a patient card to use medical marijuana products legally.

“It’s a good plant. It wasn’t put here for bad. People can make bad out of anything they want to,” she said.