Murray State student charged with rape of woman on campus

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A student at an Oklahoma university has been charged with rape after he admitted to forcing himself upon a woman in his dorm room.

According to an affidavit, Dakota Martin says he was playing cards in his dorm room with a friend and a female student. When the game was over, Martin admitted to investigators that he and the friend took the woman’s phone, wallet, keys and other belongings.

Authorities say Martin allegedly told the victim that she could only have her stuff back if she had sex with him. When she refused, the other student left with her belongings.

At that point, investigators say Martin admitted to forcing himself on the victim.

“We have a very quiet campus and this just came as a shock to everybody,” said Joy McDaniel, the president of Murray State College.

Following the allegations, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the claims.

“We have no tolerance for this kind of behavior and activity,” said McDaniel. “We will follow the letter of the law when something like this occurs.”

Once the investigation was complete, Martin was arrested. He has since been charged with one count of first-degree rape.

KXII reports that he has since been released on bond, but McDaniel say he is no longer on campus.

His next court appearance is set for Nov. 26.