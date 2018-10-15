Never pay someone to replace your Social Security card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - For anyone looking to replace their Social Security card, listen up.

There is no need to pay for one because you can get it for free from the government.

There are websites that claim to offer services like replacing your Social Security card or making an official name change.

They claim they can help you avoid long lines and expedite your application.

However, it’s not what you think.

Social Security's Jose Olivero said the third-party companies won't save your time and will charge you anywhere from $30 to $50 for a service the Social Security Administration does for free.

“Of course, at the end, [you give] your credit card information for the $50 charge then, at the end, they redirect you to the Social Security website, where you can download the form, where they tell you, ‘Okay, fill out the form and take it Social Security,’” he said.

Because they include a disclaimer on their site that tells you they are not associated with the government, it's all perfectly legal.

The In Your Corner bottom line:

Never pay for the application form because it's just a click away and free at SSA.gov or at your nearest Social Security Administration office.

You're giving your credit card information, social security number and other personal information to someone you don't know, which leaves you wide open to identity theft.