Oklahoma City man dies from injuries after wrong-way crash on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man died from his injuries after an overnight wrong-way crash on I-40.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the incident happened on I-40 near MacArthur in Oklahoma City Monday just after 1:45 a.m.

According to a report, Gregory Hutson, 37, of Oklahoma City, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when he “departed the roadway to the left and struck a bridge.”

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hutson’s condition and cause of the collision are still under investigation.