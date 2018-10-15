Oklahoma game warden releases bald eagle she rescued back into the wild

OKLAHOMA – A game warden who rescued an injured bald eagle earlier this year was able to release the bird back into the wild.

Back in the spring, Oklahoma Game Warden Marni Loftis rescued a juvenile bald eagle.

“She had to off-road along a creek for over a mile, ask a nearby boater for assistance to take her further up the creek, then hike and cross the creek on foot a few times, and finally scaled a cliff to get to the bird,” game wardens said on Facebook.

On Sunday, she got to release the bird back into the wild.

“Special thanks to Wild Heart Ranch for all the work they do rehabbing injured and sick wildlife!” game wardens said.