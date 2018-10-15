× Oklahoma high school teacher arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate texts to student

STIGLER, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school teacher has been arrested after he allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to an underage student.

Authorities say 47-year-old William Self was a teacher at Stigler High School when he allegedly sent sexually suggestive texts and photos to an underage student.

Investigators say that they were in possession of the student’s phone when many of the messages were sent, so they were able to see them in real-time.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office and the Stigler Police Department arrested Self on Sunday evening.

He was booked into the Haskell County Jail.