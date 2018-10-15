× Oklahoma suspect found with help of four-legged friend

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after authorities received help from an unexpected place.

Wagoner County deputies were executing a warrant for James Ayer at a barn that had been converted into a house.

Earlier in the day, deputies had pulled him over but Ayer ran from the scene and hid in a nearby field.

During the search of the home, deputies noticed Ayer’s dog looking at them. When they went toward the dog, the pet led them to Ayer’s hiding place.

In addition to finding their suspect, authorities also discovered guns, drugs and another suspect in the home.