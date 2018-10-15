× Okmulgee County deputies searching for missing man

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Okmulgee County are searching for a missing man who may be armed.

Officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 60-year-old Alan Lankford.

Lankford was last seen on Thursday at his home in Nuyaka. Investigators believe he left his home on foot since his vehicle is still at the house.

Authorities say Lankford has expressed a desire to harm himself in the past, and he may be armed.

Lankford stands at 5’7″ tall, weighs 185 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a white t-shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, a black Harley Davidson hat and Muck boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (918) 756-4311.