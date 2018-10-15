× One person killed in two-vehicle crash in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a crash in northeast Oklahoma City overnight.

Officials say two vehicles, a car and an SUV, were traveling westbound on NE 23rd St. near Coltrane around midnight Monday when the SUV crossed the center, overcorrected back into the westbound lane, and then collided with the car.

The SUV rolled 50 feet into a wooded area, authorities told News 4. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car is OK.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the incident, and have not released any other details.