OSU asking rental companies to remove scooters from campus

STILLWATER, Okla. – It’s a popular trend that is taking several cities across the metro by storm.

It seems that wherever you look these days, you’ll likely find a scooter available for rent. In recent months, Bird and Lime scooters have popped up in communities like Oklahoma City, Norman and Stillwater.

However, one university says it is being forced to take steps to prevent scooters on campus.

“Due to safety concerns and permitting issues, Oklahoma State University has notified scooter rental companies they must remove their vehicles from the OSU-Stillwater campus by 5 p.m. Monday, October 15. Any scooters that remain on OSU property after this deadline will be impounded by the university until they can be retrieved by the companies. We are continuing to evaluate other options for these types of vehicles that better serve our needs at OSU. We ask that you use your best judgement when deciding whether to ride these scooters on city sidewalks and streets. Please report any parked scooters on campus to the OSU Department of Parking and Transportation Services at 405-744-6525,” a statement from Oklahoma State University read.

Currently, Bird and Lime scooters are available in the Stillwater area.

“Lime is very excited to be launching in Stillwater, and bringing along with us our goal of sharing accessible, smart mobility with more communities. We look forward to partnering with the city and university to ensure the smoothest integration possible,” Sam Sadle, Director, Government Relations and Strategic Development with Lime, said in September.