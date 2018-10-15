Police looking for two suspects accused of attempting to rob metro Family Dollar at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for two suspects accused of attempting to rob a Family Dollar at gunpoint in southwest Oklahoma City.

On October 11, at around 9 p.m., police responded to the store near SW 15th and Pennsylvania in reference to an armed robbery.

An employee told police two suspects came into the store when one of them walked behind the counter and told the employee “to give me all you got,” and started to pull out a pistol from his jacket pocket.

The employee told police she grabbed the suspect’s arms and pushed the gun back into his pocket, and told him they didn’t have anything.

As she started pushing him out of the store, the man noticed children in the store, and both suspects left the scene.

The man is described as a black male wearing a blue beanie and black leather jacket. The gun he used is described as a small black .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black female wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Late last week the two people in these photos attempted to rob a dollar store near SW 15th/Penn at gunpoint. If you recognize them, please contact Crime Stoppers – 405/235-7300 or https://t.co/aEQHa59OsX (Case #18-082254) pic.twitter.com/2TSa2zt2Y9 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) October 15, 2018

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.