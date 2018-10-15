Police searching for aspiring model’s killer

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A community in Georgia is in shock following the murder of an aspiring model in Clayton County.

Kelsey Quayle, 28, was on her way to work in Riverdale when she drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into three other cars. Quayle was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, which is where doctors realized that she had actually been shot in the neck.

She was later taken off life support and died on Oct. 10.

Now, authorities are releasing surveillance videos from the moments before the crash in an effort to track down the alleged shooter.

Quayle moved to Atlanta just a few months ago to a pursue a career in modeling.

Officials say at this point, they believe the shooting was random.