“This is scary,” Elderly Oklahoma woman robbed at gunpoint in her own home

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a terrifying morning for a metro woman. She was held at gunpoint inside her own home on the city's southwest side.

“We're here all of the time, but we heard this frantic 'bam bam bam bam' on the door and I told my wife 'Let me go with you. I don't want you to go by yourself and open that door,'” said a neighbor.

The panic-stricken knock turned out to be their beloved neighbor, the 76-year-old woman who had just fell victim to an intruder breaking into her home through a back door.

“He ended up being armed, put a gun to her head, forced her into a back bathroom, told her to close the door and stay in there,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight.

“She didn't know this guy, didn't know who he was. It was just a random person robbing her,” the neighbor said.

It happened around 7:50 Monday morning near S.W. 75th and May, an area the neighbor said is typically quiet.

“This person knowing he targeted her, he's targeting anyone that doesn't have a defense."

Oklahoma City police said the male suspect took several items from the home and then took off in the elderly woman's truck.

“Her truck was recovered a short time later about two blocks away near an apartment complex,” Knight said.

The woman wasn't injured, but police are still searching for the suspect who is still on the loose.

“I never wanted to own a gun because I don't have animosity toward anyone, but this is scary.”

We spoke to the woman who was robbed. She was too shaken up to go on camera.

In the meantime, if you have any information about the home invasion, call police at 405-235-7300.