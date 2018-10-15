President Trump tours hurricane-ravaged Florida, Georgia

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump toured hurricane ravaged Florida on Monday, five days after Hurricane Michael made landfall.

Trump touted the storm response upon landing in Florida, telling reporters on Eglin Air Force base that officials “stepped up” and followed “right behind” Hurricane Michael.

“The job they’ve done in Florida has been incredible and likewise I’m hearing in Georgia,” Trump told reporters.

Trump was greeted by Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The Trumps began their visit to Florida with an aerial tour from Marine One over areas affected by the hurricane. Trump is also expected to visit Georgia on his trip. The White House did not preview what stops the President would make during his tours.

Officials say dozens of people are still missing. Search crews in Mexico Beach, Florida, are sifting precariously through heavy rubble in search of about 25 to 30 people, the city’s police chief said.

The storm has already claimed 18 lives in four states.

Authorities say it could be weeks or months before a sense of normalcy returns to storm-ravaged Florida.

Trump has consistently visited states following natural disasters and hurricanes. Last month, Trump traveled to the Carolinas following deadly Hurricane Florence.

However, the response to the visits hasn’t always been good.

In 2017, Trump received criticism after visiting damage zones in Puerto Rico and Texas and was accused of appearing overly congratulatory, even as conditions remained dire.