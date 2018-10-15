× Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Oklahoma man.

Edgar Francis was last seen around 3 a.m. on Monday at his residence 1 mile south of Boise City. He was wearing a grey fleece jacket with blue jeans and a straw cowboy hat.

Francis has a white 2001 vehicle with an Oklahoma tag.

Francis has a walker and cannot speak well due to a previous stroke. He possibly has onset dementia.

If you know of Francis’s whereabouts, contact the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office.