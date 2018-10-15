Silver alert issued for missing 88-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for an 88-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since early Monday morning.

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a silver alert for 88-year-old Chris Hoornstra.

He was last seen in the 9000 block of E. 26th Place around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Hoornstra has dementia, wears glasses and is of Dutch descent so he speaks with an accent. He was last seen wearing a dark tan coat and tan pants.

He may be driving a 2008 Ford EcoSport.

If you have any information on Hoornstra’s whereabouts, call 911.