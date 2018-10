Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's football team will try to bounce back from their loss to Texas in Dallas with another trip to the DFW Metroplex this weekend when they visit TCU for an 11:00 am kickoff on Saturday.

The Sooners are coming off an open weekend following the firing of Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator the day after the loss to Texas.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley thought it was a productive off week, while the defensive players know they have to play better the rest of the season.