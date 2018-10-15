Texas report: Oklahoma school bus hydroplaned during crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAMPASAS, Texas - A Texas Department of Transportation report says an Oklahoma school bus hydroplaned on a wet road before crashing in Central Texas.

The report says the bus crossed into the wrong lane on Sept. 29 as it was making a left hand curve on U.S. 281 near Lampasas, 60 miles northwest of Austin. The report says the driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

Officials say the bus rolled over and struck a fence.

The report also cites unsafe speed considering the conditions.

The bus was carrying 27 students from Cleveland Elementary School and was heading to Sea World in San Antonio for a field trip.

Lampasas Police Department Assistant Chief Jody Cummings says the students suffered bruises, scrapes and some broken bones.

One of the fifth graders on the bus told News 4 she thought it was a dream, and tried to help another girl who was injured.

"One of the girls from the bus, she was under two girls, so she starts reaching out to me. She said, 'Piper, help' and I tried to and I grabbed her hand with this arm and it hurt really, really badly and I said, 'I can't help, I'm sorry,'" said Piper Draper. Draper's shoulder was broken during the incident, and she also tore a ligament in her leg, along with getting several cuts and bruises. “I just wanted someone to hold me and hug me,” she said.

There were no fatalities.