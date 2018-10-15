× Three inmates charged following disturbance at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three inmates have been charged following a disturbance at the Oklahoma County Jail.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, several inmates were able to get out of their cells on the 12th floor and destroyed surveillance cameras, sprinkler heads and ceiling tiles.

Mark Opgrande, a public information officer with the sheriff’s office, said they believe it started as a fight between two inmates.

“It had to do probably with rival gangs, where one person got out of his cell. Another person got out of his cell, and they started fighting,” he said. “We noticed it on the camera system, we were able to call for the detention supervisor at the time, the floor supervisor. He came up there, he went in with another detention officer. Immediately, when he walked up, you can see three of those inmates basically charge them as they came in.”

Opgrande said the inmates involved are considered high-profile with serious charges against them.

"Maybe they’ve shown in the past that they can’t get along with other inmates," he said. "Maybe they have separation orders, which means, for whatever reason, there are other inmates that are after them."

On Monday, officials announced that three inmates accused of participating in the jail disturbance are being charged.

Authorities say 27-year-old Mario James Normore is being charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, injuring or damaging county property and incitement to riot.

Also, 19-year-old Shamar Korin Greer was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, injuring or damaging county property, incitement to riot and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, while Jaleel Green was charged with injuring or damaging county property, incitement to riot and assault and battery.