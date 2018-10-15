Woman accused in Yorkie puppy scam is charged

EL RENO, Okla. – Charges have been filed against a woman accused in a multi-county scam involving Craigslit ads.

Zach Buckley told News 4 that he responded to an ad for Yorkie puppies, and scheduled to see the dogs on Aug. 23.

“She had both of the parents and all four of the pups. And, I went to her home, went face to face… had my daughter with me,” Buckley told News 4.

Buckley put down a $500 deposit for the Yorkie puppies, and even signed a contract. The plan was for him to pick up the puppies on Sept. 10.

As the date got closer, Buckley says that the seller disappeared.

“I had tried to make contact with her a few times. No luck. Called her, messaged her. Nothing,” he said.

When Buckley tried to make a plan to pick up the dogs, the seller came up with another excuse.

"She said that her home had been broken into. Her phone had been stolen, which I don’t know you leave your house without your phone nowadays. She had taken two of the puppies with her for a car ride to get them used to getting out of the house, and the other two dogs were stolen along with all of the paperwork," Buckley said.

News 4 called the number on the ad multiple times for answers. She called us back during our interview with Buckley and claimed it was all a misunderstanding.

"I don’t have my attorney here, ma’am. And, she’s… he’s advised me not to say anything other than everything will be taken care of, and it’s not what it looks like at all. It was beyond our control," she said.

On Monday, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Kristina Marie Crist.

Crist is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a computer, and one count of obtaining money by false pretense.