Accused porch pirates arrested after man catches them stealing from his neighbor

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and a woman were arrested after a man saw them stealing packages from his neighbor, called 911 and followed them until police arrived.

It happened on Monday in a neighborhood near NW 58th and Tulsa Avenue.

According to police, a man noticed two people who he didn’t recognize stealing packages from his neighbors’ porches.

He called 911, got in his car, and followed the suspects until police arrived.

One of the victims told News 4 if that neighbor hadn’t stepped in, the suspects would have gotten away with $120 worth of Christmas presents.

Police arrested Toie Richardson and Chad Huggins and found several stolen packages in their car.

Both Richardson and Huggins were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on two charges of Concealing Stolen Property.