Authorities on scene at a gas valve leak in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – First responders are on the scene of a gas valve leak at an oil rig just east of Hammon.

The incident occurred near 2050 Rd and 960 Rd around 10 p.m. this evening.

Officials say the valve could uncontrollably spew natural gas and condensate for at least 24 hours and maybe 48 hours.

Crews cannot attempt to repair the valve until morning.

Hammon Fire Department, Butler FD, Elk City FD, Custer County and RMC Emergency Management, Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Roger Mills County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.