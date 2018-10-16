Crews extinguish fire at NW Oklahoma City commercial structure

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a fire at a commercial structure in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3200 block of NW 63rd St. for a report of a commercial building on fire.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says dispatchers received multiple calls about flames coming from the building.

OKCFD crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire that was contained to a small storage area on the outside of the structure.

There have been no reports of any injuries.