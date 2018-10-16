Crews extinguish fire at NW Oklahoma City commercial structure

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a fire at a commercial structure in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 3200 block of NW 63rd St. for a report of a commercial building on fire.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says dispatchers received multiple calls about flames coming from the building.
TAC 4 | Commercial Structure Fire – 3200 Blk NW 63rd St. | firefighters responding to the report of a commercial building on fire. Dispatchers have received multiple calls of flames visible from a structure at this address. Firefighters are still responding. – DM 6:53 p.m.
OKCFD crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire that was contained to a small storage area on the outside of the structure.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
UPDATE | TAC 4 | Firefighters have this fire out. It appears it was contained to a small storage area on the outside of the structure. Firefighters are checking for extensions into the main structure. pic.twitter.com/srfppwWRdG
