Crews extinguish fire at NW Oklahoma City commercial structure

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled a fire at a commercial structure in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3200 block of NW 63rd St. for a report of a commercial building on fire.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says dispatchers received multiple calls about flames coming from the building.

TAC 4 | Commercial Structure Fire – 3200 Blk NW 63rd St. | firefighters responding to the report of a commercial building on fire. Dispatchers have received multiple calls of flames visible from a structure at this address. Firefighters are still responding. – DM 6:53 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018

OKCFD crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fire that was contained to a small storage area on the outside of the structure.

There have been no reports of any injuries.