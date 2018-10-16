Founder of ‘Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili’ passes away

OWASSO, Okla. – Customers of a popular burger joint are saying goodbye to its founder, Ron Baber.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you, Ron Baber (my dad) passed from this life to the next at 3:20 am October 16 2018. He lived a good life and was a blessed man. I want to Thank all of you for being a part of our lives,” Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili posted on Facebook.

Baber was 82-years-old.

In 1975, Ron Baber decided to leave his manufacturing job and open his first “Ron’s Hamburgers and Chili” in Tulsa.

More than 40 years later, there are 19 locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.