× Harkins Theatres bringing Beetlejuice back to the big screen for film’s 30th anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tim Burton’s cult-classic Beetlejuice is coming back to the big screen at Harkins to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary!

The 1988 comedy tells the story of a recently-deceased couple forced to haunt their own home. When a new family moves into the house, the ghosts solicit the help of Beetlejuice, whose “help” soon takes the situation from bad to worse.

Guests can enjoy the iconic comedy for just $5 starting October 19 through October 21 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day.

Tickets are on sale now at participating theatre box offices and here.