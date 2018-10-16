Hazmat team investigating after ‘unknown petroleum product’ spills onto west Oklahoma City road

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, an “unknown petroleum product” has spilled onto a road in west Oklahoma City.

The Hazmat Team is on scene near SW 15th and Mustang Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE | HAZMAT | This spill involves the NB lanes of Mustang Rd. a quarter mile N toward Reno, and the SB to EB turn lane from Mustang onto SW 15th St. Unknown petroleum product. OKCFD HazMat Team on scene – 2:00 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 16, 2018

Fire officials say the spill involves the northbound lanes of Mustang Rd., a quarter mile north toward Reno, and the southbound to eastbound turn lane from Mustang onto SW 15th.

Crews advise drivers to avoid the area.