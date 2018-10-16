Hazmat team investigating after ‘unknown petroleum product’ spills onto west Oklahoma City road

Posted 2:19 pm, October 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:24PM, October 16, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, an “unknown petroleum product” has spilled onto a road in west Oklahoma City.

The Hazmat Team is on scene near SW 15th and Mustang Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the spill involves the northbound lanes of Mustang Rd., a quarter mile north toward Reno, and the southbound to eastbound turn lane from Mustang onto SW 15th.

Crews advise drivers to avoid the area.