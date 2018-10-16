Investigators seeking witnesses to brutal assault that left victim seriously injured

NEWALLA, Okla. – Investigators are searching for information about a fight that left an Oklahoma man with serious injuries.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his early 20s was attending a gathering in the 3000 block of Catfish Dr. in Newalla on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Authorities say at some point during the gathering, the man was the victim of an assault.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for significant injuries and is now in a long term care facility.

Now, deputies are seeking witnesses to the assault.

If you have any information on the crime and have not already come forward, call investigators at (405) 713-1017.