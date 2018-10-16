“Keep praying for us”: News 4 update on Caleb Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - News 4 is checking in on an Oklahoma teenager who has defied all odds.

Tens of thousands of people around the world have been following Caleb Freeman's story on social media.

The Freeman family launched this Facebook page last year because they wanted prayers to heal their son.

Ten months ago, they had no idea how Caleb's story would be changing the world through the hashtag #butGod.

The night Caleb and his brother Clayton wrecked on I-35, doctors told his family he'd probably never wake up.

For weeks, he laid in a coma paralyzed.

"Keep praying for us," said Caleb's father, Jeremy Freeman, in an interview he did with News 4 in December of 2017. "Please, we can't explain how much we need that. We're still praying for that Christmas miracle."

Soon, 50,000 believers joined in their Facebook prayer circle.

Their hashtag #butGod became a rallying cry for a community of warriors around the world.

As they prayed, Caleb began to heal.

One month after the wreck, Caleb and his family moved to Denver, Colorado, seeking specialized treatment at renown rehabilitation facility - Craig Hospital.

Caleb spent about three months at Craig before moving to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Then, Caleb moved to Boise, Idaho in order to have reconstructive surgery on his ear which was severed during the crash.

Again and again Caleb continued to astonish doctors and therapists with his progress.

Eight months after the wreck, the Freemans came home.

Just days after they arrived back in Oklahoma Caleb started school.

He's a junior at Newcastle High School.

"It's amazing," said Caleb's biology teacher Joel Stark. "It truly is. It inspires us, every one of us."

Tuesday at 10 p.m, News 4's Ali Meyer will have more on how Caleb is doing in school and how his inspirational story may soon play out on the big screen.