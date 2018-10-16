× Medical helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ after experiencing mechanical problems

CHANDLER, Okla. – A medical helicopter was forced to land near Chandler following reported ‘mechanical problems.’

Authorities at the scene tell News 4 that the medical helicopters was forced to make a “precautionary landing due to mechanical problems.”

At the time of the landing, crews were transporting a patient from OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City to a hospital in Tulsa.

The flight had to wait about 20 minutes before another helicopter was able to pick up the patient.