Mediflight makes unplanned, precautionary landing in church parking lot near Chandler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARWICK, Okla. - A medical helicopter transporting a patient made an unplanned landing in Warwick due to a mechanical issue Tuesday afternoon.

The Air Methods Mediflight chopper picked up the patient at OU Medical Center and was en route to a Tulsa airport when it landed in Warwick, west of Chandler, in a church parking lot.

According to an Air Methods spokesperson, the pilot noticed something was off with the fuel gauge. The pilot knew there was enough gas to make the trip, but without knowing why the fuel gauge was malfunctioning, the pilot made a precautionary landing.

Chandler emergency medical crews rushed to the scene to help with the patient. They waited about 20 minutes for another helicopter to pick up the patient and take them the rest of the way to Tulsa.

A mechanic arrived on site to make sure the tank was full and that there weren't any other issues before the helicopter took off to be repaired in Seminole.

A spare helicopter out of Chickasha was loaded up and put into service as a replacement.