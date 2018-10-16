× Most popular Halloween movie for kids by state

OKLAHOMA CITY – What’s your favorite kid-friendly Halloween movie? What’s Oklahoma’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween movie?

According to Frontier.com, Oklahoma loves Coco!

They took the top 18 Google search movies from the past year, then ran the search volume of these 18 movies in every state and found out what movie each state liked the most.

“One difference from last year: our first report ranked kid-friendly spooky movies that were available only on streaming services. Our second report considers any Halloween movie for kids that’s available to buy, rent, stream, or watch on live TV,” said Emily Lawrence at Frontier.

Part of the 1998 classic HalloweenTown was filmed in Oregon, and every year the town relives its stardom with a month-long festival called “Spirit of Halloweentown”. No wonder Oregon searches for this movie more than any other state!

People in Wyoming love the adorable hauntings of Casper the friendly ghost—maybe because he shares the name of the second-largest city in their state.

People in New York searched for the 1984 classic Ghostbusters more than any other state did. The movie also takes place in New York City.