Oklahoma City church hosting free 'OctoberFest' for families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is the perfect time to celebrate the season of change in the community, and a local church is hosting a fun-filled event for kids of all ages.

The Way Community Church of Christ, located at 4900 N. Bartell Rd. in Oklahoma City, is hosting its own ‘OctoberFest’ later this month,

Guests can enjoy food, games, hayrides and candy at the free event.

‘OctoberFest’ will be held Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the church.

Organizers say admission is free for all ages.