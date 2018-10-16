× Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum receives field trip grant from National Park Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will receive a field trip grant for the 2018-2019 school year from the National Park Foundation.

The grant will help cover the cost of museum admission and bus transportation for fourth graders. Students will learn about the Oklahoma City bombing and how it impacts their lives today. They will also experience the Inasmuch Uncover-Discover STEM lab.

“We look forward to providing fourth graders from across the state this unique opportunity to experience the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum outside their classroom, said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. “During their visit, students connect with the past and also learn how they can individually impact the future.”

“We are excited to have received a National Park Foundation field trip grant for the third year in a row. We hope our visitors develop a lifelong connection to history and culture by learning how this event changed Oklahoma and our nation,” said Bill Wright, Oklahoma State Coordinator, National Park Service.

The grant is part of the foundation’s Open OutDoors for Kids program which creates pathways for kids to explore and connect with national park experiences.

“Trekking along trails, observing our natural ecosystems and engaging with our shared history are experiences that benefit all children,” said National Park Foundation President Will Shafroth. “Making it possible for America’s youth to explore our national parks is an investment in their future and the future of the national parks community.”

For the full list of grantees and their projects, click here.