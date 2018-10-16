Oklahoma City Zoo to present ‘Haunt the Zoo’ for adults

OKLAHOMA CITY – Halloween is just around the corner, and families will be able to enjoy a popular celebration in style.

‘Haunt the Zoo’ returns to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden for its 35th year, and will take place over the course of two weekends.

Families will be able to head on the official event trail where the sights of ‘Haunt the Zoo’ come to life. Children can trick-or-treat along the way, collecting treats from festive volunteers at 27 themed booths.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Adults who wear costumes are advised to not wear anything scary.

In addition to the trick-or-treating stations, the zoo’s marine mammal animal caretakers created a festive superhero-themed Halloween seal lion presentation. Admission to the show is $4 per person, and children 2-years-old and under are free.

In addition to general admission, guests can purchase trick-or-treat bags for $7 a person. The zoo will also offer ‘Boo-It-All’ passes priced at $29 for kids and $33 for adults.

‘Haunt the Zoo’ will be held Oct. 20, Oct. 21, and Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Adults can also have fun with the ‘Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up’ event, which will be held Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Adults over 21 can enjoy food trucks, local brews, classic games and live music.

“For 35 years, Haunt the Zoo has been a beloved Halloween tradition in Oklahoma City and we take great pride in providing a safe, family-friendly environment for this annual celebration,” said Greg Heanue, chief marketing officer. “This year, we wanted to create something for people who grew up trick-or-treating at the Zoo and who now, as adults, want to recreate a portion of that experience, plus a little something extra. That was the genesis of Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up.”

Tickets for ‘Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up’ are now available for $24 a person. Net proceeds will fund the zoo’s ongoing education and conservation programs.

Organizers are also encouraging families to support candy companies that are committed to helping wild orangutans by using certified sustainable palm oil.