Oklahoma pizzeria named on ‘America’s 10 Best Pizzerias’ list

TULSA, Okla. – When you think of the places with the best pizza in the country, you’ll likely imagine Chicago or the Big Apple. However, an Oklahoma pizza parlor has been named one of the best pizzerias in the country.

On Tuesday, TripAdvisor released its ‘America’s 10 Best Pizzerias’ list.

Researchers say they took into account the quality and quantity of reviews, and gave more weight to reviews from the past year.

“Everyone wants to know where to get the best slice and after sinking our teeth into TripAdvisor data, we delivered the top pizzerias and cities for pizza across the country,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. “A list with a lot of flavor, it’s topped by some iconic destinations for pizza along with some surprising tastes in Nashville and Anchorage. The common ingredient in all of these spots is an exceptionally delicious slice.”

Regina Pizzeria: Boston, Mass. Bleecker Street Pizza: New York City, N.Y. Modern Apizza: New Haven, Conn. Home Slice Pizza: Austin, Texas Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria: Anchorage, Alaska Juliana’s Pizza: Brooklyn, N.Y. Five Points Pizza: Nashville, Tenn. Joey’s House of Pizza: Nashville, Tenn. Andolini’s Pizzeria: Tulsa, Okla. Duetto Pizza and Gelato: Key West, Fla.

TripAdvisor says the Andolini family grew up in Naples, Italy before coming to Oklahoma. At the Tulsa hot spot, customers can enjoy New York-inspired pizza with imported toppings, house-made mozzarella and a massive beer menu.

The signature slice is “SPQR,” which is made from ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage and prosciutto.