Oklahoma woman comes home from hospital to find service dog missing following break-in

TULSA, Okla. – An Tulsa woman is devastated after she came home from the hospital to find her service dog missing.

Elizabeth Ford told FOX 23 while she was in the hospital, somebody broke into her home and let her service dog, Oden, out.

Ford says Oden is trained to help her when she experiences a PTSD-related incident. Oden is also in the process of training to detect problems with her heart condition, too.

Oden has been missing for a week, but Ford isn’t giving up hope.

She’s hoping he’ll return home safely.

“I spent thousands of dollar in the training. And if I could offer a reward, I would, but like I said, those people broke into my house and stole every dime I had,” Ford said.

According to FOX 23, Oden was last seen in the area of the Hillcrest Medical Center near downtown Tulsa.