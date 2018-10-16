× Penn Square Mall to host mall-wide trick-or-treating

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s the spookiest time of the year and Penn Square Mall is celebrating by hosting Mall-O-Ween!

The event consists of mall-wide trick-or-treating, indoors, and children of all ages are encouraged to sport their best Halloween costume.

Attendees of all ages can enter the costume contest for a chance to win the $100 grand prize.

Registration for the costume contest will be open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on October 24 in the lower level, center court.

Mall-wide trick-or-treating will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Judging will commence at at 6:31 p.m., followed by awards at 8:15 p.m.

Event officials say costumes should be worn only during event hours and masks are allowed only on children 12 years and younger. No toy weapons are permitted.

The event is free and open to the public.