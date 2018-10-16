Police investigating report of teen girls being recorded in dressing room

OKLAHOMA CITY – A shopping trip for two teenage girls took a scary turn at an Oklahoma City mall.

According to the police report, two teenage girls went to the PacSun store in Quail Springs Mall and chose several clothes to try on in the dressing rooms.

The report states that while they were in their underwear, a woman knocked on the door and asked if a man was with them. When they said no, the woman told them that a man was using a phone to record them in the dressing room.

When an employee confronted the man, he allegedly left the store.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance images of the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.