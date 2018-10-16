Police looking for witnesses after party ends with a man in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWALLA, Okla. - Investigators are asking for more witnesses to come after they say a man was assaulted at a party.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Gavin Patterson, sustained serious head injuries, according to his mother who spoke with News 4 on Tuesday.

Patterson was first rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital on October 4.

"They saw that he was bleeding on his brain so they started intubating him and getting a ventilator before his airwave collapsed and sent him to a trauma unit at OU," his mother said. "The left part of his skull was removed. They spoke to us about they may not be able to put it back in right away until the swelling and bleeding had stopped but after they started cleaning it up, they were able to put it back in."

Mark Opgrande, public information officer for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, said Patterson had attended a gathering at a home on the 3000 block of Catfish Drive in Newalla.

"There is a person we’ve talked to that says he was involved in the fight and so we understand that there’s possibility that there might be another person who jumped into as well," Oprgrande said.

However, investigators say the statements they have received so far are not consistent with Patterson's injuries.

"If any witnesses are giving us statements that turns out not to be true, we will be aggressively challenging those and filing charges in those cases as well," Opgrande told News 4.

Right now, Patterson remains at a long-term in-patient care unit.