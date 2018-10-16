Police: Paramedic stabbed himself multiple times, made up story about attack

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma paramedic is recovering after police say he stabbed himself, and then made up a story about an attack.

On Monday night, Tulsa police were called to a reported stabbing of a paramedic at a QuikTrip, located in the 200 block of Gilcrease Museum Rd.

Initially, the victim said that he walked into the bathroom at QuikTrip and was attacked by a stranger.

In all, officials tell KJRH that he was stabbed five to six times.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance video from the gas station, but realized that the paramedic had been alone in the restroom.

Instead, authorities learned that the paramedic had stabbed himself. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A motive for the self-inflicted injuries is not known at this time.