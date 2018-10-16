Pumpkin patches around the state
OKLAHOMA – It’s that time of year for pumpkin patches, hayrides, and lots of other fall fun in Oklahoma!
Here is a list of pumpkin patches with fall family activities around the Sooner State.
(List is in alphabetical order by location)
- Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch
- 720 S. Henney Road, Arcadia, OK
- (405) 315-7392
- Woodbine Farms Pumpkin Patch
- 5109 Kings Road, Ardmore, OK
- (580) 226-4052
- Brown Ranch Hay Maze
- I-35 to Exit 24 (7 miles South of Ardmore), East 1/4 mile to Hwy 77, South 2 miles on Hwy 77, Located on West side of Hwy 77
- (580) 465-7937
- The Patch at Silver Wind Farm
- 16315 North Macarthur Boulevard, Edmond, OK
- (405) 834-0411
- Wings Fall Festival
- 13700 N. Eastern Avenue, Edmond, OK
- (405) 242-4646
- Christ United Pumpkin Patch
- 2418 W. Randolph, Enid, OK
- (580) 237-3938
- Rustic Roots Pumpkin Patch
- 105340 Greer Rd., Lamont, OK
- (580) 716-3608
- The Busy Bee
- 10005 US 77, Lexington, OK
- (405) 872-9188
- St. Matthew United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
- 300 N Air Depot, Midwest City, OK
- (405) 732-6831
- TG Farms Pumpkin Patch
- 1580 OK-37, Newcastle, OK (Take I-44 south to exit 108. Continue west 1 mile and the pumpkin patch is on the south side of the road)
- (405) 387-3276
- Additional location in Norman: Take 1-35 south past Norman to exit 106. Continue 1 1/2 miles west.
- Pumpkinville at the Myriad Gardens
- 301 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
- (405)445-7080
- The Gate Church
- 7700 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
- (405) 728-7700
- Chester’s Pumpkin Patch
- 5201 Cimarron Rd NW, Piedmont, OK
- (405) 373-1595
- Wild Things Farm
- 700 Beaty, Pocola, OK
- (918) 626-4053
- Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch
- 7110 N Harrison, Shawnee, OK
- (405) 401-1994
- Wizarding World of Tiger Safari
- 963 County Street 2930, Tuttle, OK
- (405) 381-9453