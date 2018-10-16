Science Museum Oklahoma diving into ‘Stranger Science’ before Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY – Halloween is right around the corner, and a local museum is helping adults enjoy the ‘stranger’ side to the holiday.

Adults who are 21-years-old and older are encouraged to head over to Science Museum Oklahoma on Friday, Oct. 19 for “SMO 21: Stranger Science.”

Guests will be able to enjoy all the ‘Stranger Things’ in life including the museum’s version of telekinesis, carnivorous plants, eat waffles, get slimy with ectoplasm, make LED Christmas light pendants, learn about black holes and see live science demonstrations.

All guests must be 21 or older, and a valid ID is required to enter. There will be a cash bar available for patrons.

Tickets are $21 in advance, or $25 on the day of the event.