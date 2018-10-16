Star Wars-loving teen looking for permanent home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Vin is a polite 13-year-old with many interests, but the biggest one may be playing LEGOS.

He enjoys playing outside, his caregiver says, and is an easygoing teen.

Star Wars is his favorite movie, and Return of the Jedi is his favorite in the series.

He isn't a big athlete, but he enjoys playing basketball from time-to-time.

Right now, Vin is living with a foster family. His foster father is a military veteran, which has influenced his future career goals.

He told News 4 he wants to be in the Army when he grows up because he likes history about the wars.

In fact, history is his favorite subject in school. And, he wants to make sure the dark times don't ever happen again and says joining the Army would be his way of standing up to terrorists.

"Trying to scare us off from defending our country, it won't work for us because we're here to defend our country. Not just to stay away,” Vin said.

He's a young man who refuses to back down and has a lot of strength.

Vin went into DHS custody nine years ago - when he was only four years old.

He's spent most of his life not knowing where he'd be sleeping from night to night.

"I want to be adopted because, like, where I don't have to just keep moving to other places," Vin said.

A young teen - ready to finally find a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Vin, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

