Tips lead to identity of alleged serial armed robber

OKLAHOMA CITY – A few tips from the public led authorities to a man suspected in a series of armed robberies across the metro.

Investigators say the alleged suspect robbed a motel near Reno and Meridian on Oct. 6, before allegedly robbing another motel near I-35 and S. Grand just two days later.

The next day, officials say the bold suspect robbed another southwest Oklahoma City motel, and a motel in Midwest City just hours later.

Last week, Oklahoma City investigators said they were becoming increasingly concerned because of the violence used in the most recent robbery.

On Oct. 10, officers were called to the Howard Johnson Hotel, located at 400 S. Meridian, following reports of an armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, they noticed that the clerk had several cuts and bruises on the top and side of his head. The victim told authorities that a man came into the motel, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded money.

“[Victim] then tried to keep [suspect] away from the cashier drawer. [Victim] said that [suspect] hit him several times on the head with the gun,” the report states.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police announced that the alleged serial armed robber has been identified as 56-year-old Lawrence “Bootsy” Washington. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is wanted on four counts of robbery with a firearm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.