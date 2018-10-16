Toddler allegedly stabbed, found dead in oven, Mississippi officials say 

JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi officials are investigating after a toddler was found dead inside of an oven.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says police were called Monday night to a home in Shaw. There, a 20-month-old girl was found dead in an oven.

Strain says officials are still investigating the girl’s cause of death, as well as when the girl may have died. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells WTVA-TV the girl had been stabbed, placed in the oven and the oven turned on.

Strain says a person is being questioned in the death but that charges hadn’t been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles northwest of Jackson in Mississippi’s Delta region.