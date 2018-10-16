× UCO hosts free financial aid workshop for high school seniors, parents

EDMOND, Okla. – Heading to college can be a bit overwhelming for many students, especially when it comes to financial aid.

The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting a free financial aid workshop for high school seniors and parents from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

The workshop will streamline the process of applying for financial aid no matter where the student plans to attend college. Parents and students can connect with financial aid experts, get on-site assistance for filling out financial aid applications and helpful hints about making financial aid application processes easier.

Organizers say students and parents will get a better understanding of loans, grants and work-study and how they work in conjunction with any tuition waivers or scholarships.

Those attending the free workshop should bring a copy of their 2017 tax return to complete the FAFSA application.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of the Education building, just off of University Dr.

For more information, call (405) 974-2380.